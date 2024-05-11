Previous
Ugly Tie Pastor's Stole by margonaut
Ugly Tie Pastor's Stole

11th May 2024 11th May 24

margonaut

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Why do you think it's ugly? Unusual maybe- but ugly?
May 18th, 2024  
margonaut ace
@olivetreeann No, it's made from "ugly ties"! Started decades ago with a lesson about how God can use anything (that we think is) ugly to make something beautiful. The congregation donates the ugly ties and I use them to make the stoles. Have been giving them to pastors, interns, etc for over 20 years. This one was for a visiting seminary professor who wrote a book that we've been studying.
May 18th, 2024  
