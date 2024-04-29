Previous
Eat More Plants by margonaut
Eat More Plants

That's my goal. Been watching something called the Food Revolution Summit this week. Am renewing my effort to eat whole plant-based foods as much as possible. Apparently variety is important.
29th April 2024

margonaut

