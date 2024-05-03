Previous
Has it come to this? by margonaut
Photo 3404

Has it come to this?

Was at the hospital for some tests and was shocked to see this large sign. Why can't people just behave themselves?
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details

