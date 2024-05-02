Previous
Finally starting some seeds
Finally starting some seeds

Getting a really late start this year and I don't even have an excuse. Should have put them straight in the ground, but I haven't moved my dirt yet.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

margonaut

