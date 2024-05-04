Previous
Tiny peaches by margonaut
Photo 3405

Tiny peaches

Yet again, I didn't do whatever pre-emergent thing you're supposed to do. They'll all have worms, but the peach-pilfering squirrel won't care.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

margonaut

