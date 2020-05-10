Previous
Remote games with the kids by margonaut
Photo 1953

Remote games with the kids

Mother's Day. They each came separately for porch visits, bearing carbohydrates and wine. Later that night we played games together online.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
