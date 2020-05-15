Previous
Big Day by margonaut
Photo 1958

Big Day

first trip into a place of business in two months. Home Depot for plants and garden stuff. Went at 7:30 a.m. and there was hardly anyone there. Whew.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
