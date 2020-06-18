Previous
Next
Groceries! by margonaut
Photo 1991

Groceries!

2nd time, 7 a.m. is a great time to go. Yes, I got the hot-Jesus-in-a-prom-dress candle. Turns out the "dress" is rays of light from his heart.
18th June 2020 18th Jun 20

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise