Not a vape pen at all by margonaut
Photo 2043

Not a vape pen at all

For several years this Groupon box has been on the back porch. For some reason I thought Michael told me once that he ordered a vape pen from Groupon (which doesn't even make sense since he never smoked). Turned out to be a shower head.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

ace
