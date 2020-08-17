Previous
Garbage Bag challenge by margonaut
Photo 2051

Garbage Bag challenge

a member of my SAQA group was given several bags of scraps. Fourteen of us got a flat-rate box full. She said it didn't make a dent.
17th August 2020

margonaut

