Previous
Next
Would've been my daddy's 100th birthday by margonaut
Photo 2057

Would've been my daddy's 100th birthday

He died at the age that I am now
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise