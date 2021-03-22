Previous
Guild challenge by margonaut
Photo 2268

Guild challenge

supposed to make a quilt inspired by page 33 of a quilt book or magazine. (It's the guild's 33rd anniversary.) Gwen Marston is always inspirational for me. Gwen-spired!
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

margonaut

