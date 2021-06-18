Previous
A little tree fell on the walkway to the dock by margonaut
A little tree fell on the walkway to the dock

I tried a handsaw, but it's going to require something more substantial. Hoping to make it back up there with a chainsaw (and a helper) soon.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

margonaut

