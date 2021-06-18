Sign up
Photo 2356
A little tree fell on the walkway to the dock
I tried a handsaw, but it's going to require something more substantial. Hoping to make it back up there with a chainsaw (and a helper) soon.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
4179
photos
9
followers
12
following
645% complete
View this month »
