Full Moon meditation gathering by margonaut
Full Moon meditation gathering

We've been meeting on zoom, but took this opportunity to gather in person. The teacher's backyard was like fairyland. Yes, that's Elvis.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

margonaut

