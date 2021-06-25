Previous
Spamalot by margonaut
Photo 2363

Spamalot

Live-streamed a performance starring a dear friend as King Arthur. Love that I could watch without having to drive all the way to Columbus.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

margonaut

