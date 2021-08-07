Previous
Yes, you can use a quilt as a "design wall" by margonaut
Photo 2406

Yes, you can use a quilt as a "design wall"

Lake trip turned into a little solo quilt retreat after I twisted the 2nd ankle.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

margonaut

