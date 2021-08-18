Previous
Ready for Hamilton by margonaut
Photo 2417

Ready for Hamilton

that's Constitution fabric! Giving the tickets to my daughter for her birthday. It's a "100% capacity" event and I'm a little nervous about it. So got the N95s too.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

margonaut

margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
