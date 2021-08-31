Previous
Next
In progress by margonaut
Photo 2430

In progress

another in my cutting-up-panels-in-an-unexpected-way series. Started out as preprinted rectangular floral blocks.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise