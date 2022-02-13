Previous
Next
My grandfather took this picture by margonaut
Photo 2596

My grandfather took this picture

I enhanced it as homework in my photoshop class, then saved it in the wrong file type to upload to 365, so I'm uploading 2 months late. Whatever.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise