Photo 2608
The ear that got bit off
By a dog on the other side of a fence while Puddin was on a leash. Fence aggression is real.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
26th February 2022 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
