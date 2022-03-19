Previous
Some things never change by margonaut
That bright afternoon sun is the reason the oak trees were planted in the front yard over 100 years ago, and the reason the porch was added in the mid-20th century.
19th March 2022

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
