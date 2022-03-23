Sign up
Photo 2633
I have no idea what this tall plant is
thought it was Brussels sprouts, but looks more like broccoli. Doesn't broccoli grow closer to the ground? Guess I'll find out soon enough.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
