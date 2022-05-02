Previous
Found on the ground next to the street by margonaut
Photo 2674

Found on the ground next to the street

But seemed uninjured so I relocated it to a blooming bush. Was home for one day to do yard work and laundry.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

margonaut

