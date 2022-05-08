Previous
A productive Mother's Day by margonaut
Photo 2680

A productive Mother's Day

Susan installed a new light over my kitchen sink, Scott hauled compost (the yellow cubes are finally empty!), and we all dug in the garden. And yes, he did get a haircut. No more Jesus hair.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

margonaut

