CSA Day by margonaut
Photo 2696

CSA Day

Fridge is full. Still have several things from the last box. Had to find a friend who was willing to take some.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Diane ace
Oh my, those veggies look so fresh! Lucky friend.
May 25th, 2022  
