Best laid plans by margonaut
Photo 2713

Best laid plans

whole day took an unexpected turn when 3 nails were found in one of my (new) tires. Took all afternoon to find a replacement and get it. Thankful though, because they originally said it would take a month to get one!
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

margonaut

