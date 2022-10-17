Previous
Next
Pat Pauly workshop by margonaut
Photo 2842

Pat Pauly workshop

with my "tribe" of art quilters for 4 days. It was amazing.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise