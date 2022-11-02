Previous
My only successful wildflowers of the year by margonaut
My only successful wildflowers of the year

from the bag of seeds I "planted" in the spring. These are huge, 5 or 6 feet tall, I'm thinking of them as wildflower trees. No idea what they are.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 8th, 2022  
