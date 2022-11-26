Previous
Left by a canvasser by margonaut
Photo 2882

Left by a canvasser

We're still dealing with an election down here!
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
