Previous
Next
Volunteer training by margonaut
Photo 2889

Volunteer training

at the new food pantry. They even have their own carts now! As opposed to broken down rejects.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
791% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Nice
December 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise