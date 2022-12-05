Previous
Next
Second pass: Leaves by margonaut
Photo 2891

Second pass: Leaves

"you have a gift for painting foliage" he said. LOL! What a cheerleader.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise