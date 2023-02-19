Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2967
Nope
That wire isn't safe. But it was fun to imagine projecting those home movies on the wall.
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
4789
photos
7
followers
12
following
812% complete
View this month »
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
18th February 2023 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close