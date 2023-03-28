Previous
Time Passages by margonaut
Photo 3004

Time Passages

waiting to pick her up at the end of a difficult chemo day when that song came on the radio. "Buy me a ticket on the last train home tonight..." The sadness is sometimes more than I can bear.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

margonaut

