Fabric by margonaut
Photo 3008

Fabric

When he asked what he could do for her, she said "trim that beard!" A few minutes later he carried a handful of hair into the room, having shaved it completely off.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
