Formerly an abstract Eiffel Tower by margonaut
Photo 3087

Formerly an abstract Eiffel Tower

Cut it up, added solid colors, and played until it felt better. Originally a pre-printed peacock panel, it wants to be called "The Secret Language of Peacocks".
19th June 2023

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
