Previous
Next
Indescribably emotional by margonaut
Photo 3379

Indescribably emotional

Shook me to the core. To see something like that... I honestly can't even get my head around it. Taken with my point-and-shoot in Paducah, KY. There will be plenty of great pictures from real photographers.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise