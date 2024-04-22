Previous
Earth Day by margonaut
Photo 3393

Earth Day

Was distraught about a massive oak tree being cut down on the other side of the fence. Then I saw this little tomato plant growing out of a hole in the worm box. To every thing there is a season.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

margonaut

