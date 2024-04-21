Previous
Quilt top from the 30s by margonaut
Photo 3392

Quilt top from the 30s

I hand-quilted (and washed) it as a surprise for a friend. Her mother pieced it. Only took me the better part of a year.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
