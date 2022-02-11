Sign up
34 / 365
Night Heron
We've had a lot of visitors recently, especially Herons and Egrets. Maybe Spring is approaching? On this visit there were three Night Herons on the railing, which is a rare sighting to see so many together at one time. This is one of the three.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
1
1
MarkandLinda
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Views
9
9
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365-2022
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T8i
Taken
11th February 2022 9:51am
Tags
heron
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Beautiful capture! I've only ever seen a Night Heron once.
February 12th, 2022
