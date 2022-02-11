Previous
Night Heron by markandlinda
Night Heron

We've had a lot of visitors recently, especially Herons and Egrets. Maybe Spring is approaching? On this visit there were three Night Herons on the railing, which is a rare sighting to see so many together at one time. This is one of the three.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

MarkandLinda

@markandlinda
Frances Tackaberry ace
Beautiful capture! I've only ever seen a Night Heron once.
February 12th, 2022  
