Great Horned Owl Keeping an Eye on Us
Great Horned Owl Keeping an Eye on Us

This is one of at least two owls in our palm tree today. Yesterday we think we had 3 or 4. We don't ever remember this much owl activity in our tree.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

MarkandLinda

@markandlinda
