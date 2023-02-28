Sign up
341 / 365
BLUE TIT
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Mark Prince
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
93% complete
Album
SCOTLAND
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
7th February 2023 1:04pm
Helen Jane
lovely image - it is almost as if someone came along and decorated the twig especially for the photo. Love those bits of foliage along the branch.
March 6th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
A little beauty.
March 6th, 2023
