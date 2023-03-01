Sign up
342 / 365
TREE CREEPER
These look like little mice as they run up the trees, looking for insects.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
3
2
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
342
Photo Details
Album
SCOTLAND
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
7th February 2023 12:48pm
Privacy
Public
KAL
ace
This is a great capture! I took a picture of this bird yesterday but yours is much better. They are very interesting birds and fast! Well done.
March 6th, 2023
Jesika
They are of course, known as Tree Mouse! Fast little beggars but you got it beautifully,
March 6th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Look at that little foot, no wonder they can get traction to run up the trees.
March 6th, 2023
