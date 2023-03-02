Previous
Next
RUSHING OFF by markp
343 / 365

RUSHING OFF

A camera shy Coal Tit escaping from my camera.
A shame the light didn't really suit a faster shutter speed to capture him sharply, but I quite like the image anyway.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rosie Kind ace
Yes I like it too
March 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise