Photo 934
Under the kwanzan cherry tree...
Lots of yellow gold with touches of peach and pink.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
yellow
gold
pink
peach
fall
autumn
theme-seasons
kwanzaa-cherry-tree
Corinne
ace
Like a gold rain !
November 24th, 2021
KV
ace
Nice light!
November 24th, 2021
Mags
ace
@cocobella
Thank you, Corinne!
@kvphoto
Thanks, KV!
November 24th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely colours and light.
November 24th, 2021
@kvphoto Thanks, KV!