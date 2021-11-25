Previous
Under the kwanzan cherry tree... by marlboromaam
Photo 934

Under the kwanzan cherry tree...

Lots of yellow gold with touches of peach and pink.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
Corinne ace
Like a gold rain !
November 24th, 2021  
KV ace
Nice light!
November 24th, 2021  
Mags ace
@cocobella Thank you, Corinne!

@kvphoto Thanks, KV!
November 24th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely colours and light.
November 24th, 2021  
