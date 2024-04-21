Sign up
Photo 1828
Irresistible...
That look Will gives me that I cannot ignore. I have to hug him up and hold him close. I'm late getting this one up too.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5694
photos
145
followers
102
following
500% complete
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1825
1471
1826
1472
1827
1473
1828
1474
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
28th March 2024 5:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Diana
ace
A wonderful pawtrait of your fur child, he is gorgeous!
April 21st, 2024
