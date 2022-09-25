Previous
The light has changed... by marlboromaam
Photo 1254

The light has changed...

It's officially fall for me now. =)

You can say I'm crazy, but the white light of summer turns gold in the autumn, blue in the winter and green in the spring. That's how my old eyes see it!
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
