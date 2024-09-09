Sign up
Photo 1969
The Race Is On...
By Sawyer Brown -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpdscS3UYDA
Only those familiar with the fable will get the connection. Oh well... Had a play with this one using radial blur and few other effects in On1.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able.
6038
photos
134
followers
98
following
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1966
1612
1967
1613
1968
1614
1969
1615
Tags
rabbit
,
clover
,
turtle
,
bokeh
,
race
,
song-title
,
radial-blur
,
on1-effects
,
songtitle-109
,
popo
,
aesop's-fable
Babs
ace
Lovely zoom blur
September 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
September 9th, 2024
