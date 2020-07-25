Sign up
Wildflower - Verbena
Look what popped up on my front patch! Non-native - from South America. It comes in lavender, purples, pinks and white. Documented growing wild in the Carolinas and Georgia. Someone knows I love wildflowers!
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1599
25th July 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
787
photos
39
followers
67
following
53% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Experiments and Extra Stuff
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
22nd July 2020 5:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflower
,
verbena
,
hot-pink
