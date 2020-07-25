Previous
Wildflower - Verbena by marlboromaam
194 / 365

Wildflower - Verbena

Look what popped up on my front patch! Non-native - from South America. It comes in lavender, purples, pinks and white. Documented growing wild in the Carolinas and Georgia. Someone knows I love wildflowers! http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1599
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

marlboromaam

