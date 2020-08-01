Sign up
Bee on a cat's ear blossom...
Bugs won't pose for me when I want them to - they just show up when I'm trying to focus on the small. Around here, we call this tiny bee a "sweat bee" because they seem to love to land on you when you're all sweaty.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Tags
bee
,
aster-family
,
cat's-ear-blossom
