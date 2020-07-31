Sign up
200 / 365
Wildflower - Rough Mexican Clover.
Not native - from South America and documented growing wild in the Carolinas and Georgia.
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3112
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
wildflower
